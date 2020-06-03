HC issues notice to Govt on defunct Ramban Trauma Hospital

While treating a media report on non-functioning of Trauma Hospital Ramban as Public Interest Litigation, J&K High Court on Wednesday issued notice to J&K administration.

The report had highlighted that the hospital was non-functional for last 10 years owing to the shortage of staff and dearth of infrastructure and machinery.

The Court issued notice to J&K through Secretary, Health and Medical Education to show cause as to why the writ petition be not admitted to hearing.

The Court asked the government to file a status report positively by June 16, the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Court appointed advocate Monika Kohli as amicus curiae in the matter.