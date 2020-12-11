HC seeks details of cases against non-residents of J&K, Ladakh

The High Court (HC) Friday sought the details of all civil and criminal cases filed against the persons who are not residents of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the division bench of the Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Puneet Gupta sought these details from its Registrar General.

In his plea one Bal Krishan had prayed before the court that he was being unnecessarily harassed after a case under FIR No 69 of 2019 dated 30 May 2019 under sections 420, 467 and 468 of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered at Police Station, Anantnag against him. He said that the allegations made in the complaint were totally false.

In another petition pending before the single bench, the issue raised by the petitioner was that there were a number of complaints filed against persons who were not ordinarily residing in J&K and on the basis of that FIRs were registered against them.

“There are some cases filed in the courts also in the form of complaints or civil suits seeking different reliefs. This is done to harass the people and extract money from them,” he said.

The counsel representing the petitioner in the PIL submitted before the court that vide order dated 18 October 2019, the Registrar Vigilance of High Court was directed to find out the details of the cases registered against the persons who are not residents of J&K and had been implicated in criminal cases in south Kashmir.

“Though the report has been filed but it mentions only the criminal cases registered by the Police in four districts – Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam. The details are not forthcoming with reference to the civil or criminal cases filed in different courts in these districts,” he said.

Following the submission by the counsel, the court directed its Registrar General to get details of all the civil and criminal cases filed against the persons who are not residents of J&K and Ladakh.