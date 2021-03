J&K High Court Wednesday declared that holiday on account of Shab-e-Barat would be observed on March 30, 2021.

“It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the holiday on account of Shab-e-Baraat will be observed in the High Court on March 30, 2021 (Tuesday) instead of April 8, 2021 (Thursday) and in lieu thereof April 8, 2021 has been declared as working day for the High Court,” the order issued by the Registrar General, J&K High Court, Jawad Ahmed said.