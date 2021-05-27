Health Department, ERA set to install oxygen generation plants in J&K

The Health Department and J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) have geared-up to install oxygen generation plants at various government hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the expected third wave of Covid-19.

As J&K has witnessed a decline in the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, the government has begun its exercise to counter the third wave of the deadly virus with the construction of two 500- bedded temporary hospitals, one each for Srinagar and Jammu to strengths healthcare facilities.

In this process, 15 oxygen generation plants would be installed in different government hospitals under the CER component of JTFRP in Jammu.

An official said, “The installation of oxygen generation plants along with manifold at different health institutions will be done under CER component of JTFRP which will be executed by J&K ERA whereas it would be facilitated by the health department at installation sites.”

The official quoting details said, “Fifteen hospitals in Jammu including Truma Hospital Gangyal, CHC Ramgarh, CHC Banihal, Trauma Hospital Chowki Choran, Emergency Hospital Batote, CHC Chenani, CHC Bani, CHC Katra, CHC Basohli, CHC Surankote, CHC Sunderbani, CHC Akhoor, CHC Gandoh and CHC Mender will get separate oxygen generation plants while 15 oxygen plants will be installed by ERA in hospitals of Jammu as well as in Kashmir.”

The work on installation of manifold oxygen plants is expected to start shortly, the official said adding that the directions had been issued to provide the site free of all encumbrances to the executing agency so that work could start without any delay.

Another senior official from the Health Department said that the process to install separate oxygen plants had started in Ramban, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Poonch, and Government Hospital, Sarwal (Jammu district) under the Capex budget.

Whereas the oxygen plants are already functional at Reasi, Samba and Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu (old block), the officer said that the MCH New Block (Gandhi Nagar Hospital) would also get an oxygen plant.

“RS Pura, Bishnah, and Kotbalwal hospitals have manifolds and they will also get separate oxygen plants which will be operationalised soon,” the officer said.

He said that the oxygen plants would be installed though PM Care and ERA.