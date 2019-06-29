Heat wave persists in Jammu

There was no let-up in heat wave conditions in Jammu on Saturday as maximum temperature settled at 43.1 degrees Celsius – 5.4 notches above the season’s average, the Meteorological Department said.

The day temperature in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir saw a marginal rise of 0.7 notches from the previous day’s 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu also saw a rise of 2.4 notches in the minimum temperature which settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. It is 1.8 notches degrees above normal, the MeT department said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in the state with a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius.

The summer capital Srinagar continued to experience pleasant weather even as the mercury shot up by over two notches but remained below the season’s average, the weather department said.

The city recorded a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius against the previous day’s 27.7 degrees Celsius, it said.