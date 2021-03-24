High Court orders listings of pending cases

The High Court Wednesday called for presentations and listings of applications and miscellaneous applications in the pending cases.

“Once an application is disposed off on the basis of the order so appearing on the order sheet, an endorsement should be made by the Bench Secretary or the dialing assistant of the concerned section on the back of the first page of the application that it stands disposed of vide order of the date on the order sheet,” reads the order issued by Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad.

It states that the last sentence of direction No 5 of the High Court Order No 32 of 2021/RG dated 5th March 2021 on the subject was modified by the Chief Justice.

In another order, the Chief Justice of J&K High Court Pankaj Mithal ordered that from 5th April 2021 onwards, the cases in the cause list would be reflected that is first – fresh applications and cases, second – before notice cases for admissions, orders and disposal in the ascending order (year-wise), third – after notice cases for admissions, orders and disposal in the ascending order (year-wise), and fourth – final hearing matters in the ascending order, that too, year-wise.

With regard to the publishing of names of the government lawyers in the cause list, the J&K High Court issued another order.

Similarly, in cases where the Government of India or any other department of the Central Government is a party, besides ‘ASGI’, the name(s) of the government counsel(s) with designation representing the Central Government Department(s) in such cases would be printed in the cause list.

This order would be effective from 5th April 2021.