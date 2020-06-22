High Level Steering Committee reconstituted in JK

General Administration Department has re-constituted a High Level Steering Committee (HLSC) in Jammu and Kashmir to recommend project reports of Support for Statistical and Strengthening (SSS).

As per the order, the Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma, in supersession of Government order number 104-PD of 2011 of August 24, 2011 issued by the Planning and Monitoring Department has sanctioned the reconstitution of a High Level Steering Committee comprising of seven members which will be headed by the Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam.

Administrative Secretary, Finance Department, Administrative Secretary, Information Technology, Department, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Director General, Planning, Marketing and Concurrent Evaluation (PM&CE), Planning, Development and Monitoring Department appointed as members, and representatives from Ministry of Statistics and Programmes Implementations, Government of India, as member secretary.

This committee has been tasked to consider and recommend the project report of Support for Statistical and Strengthening (SSS) for approval by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India.

The committee will oversee the implementation and monitoring of the SSS plan in the Union Territory and to issue necessary guidelines to the line departments associated with support for statistical strengthening and sustainable development goals (SDG) for extending full cooperation to the nodal officer or agencies.