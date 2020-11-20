Highway security beefed-up, vehicle checking intensified

Stringent security arrangements have been made on Srinagar-Jammu and Jammu-Pathankot highway a day after a gunfight between the heavily-armed militants and the forces at Ban in Nagrota.

While the forces intensified checking of vehicles in different locations from Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts, the investigating agencies launched a massive hunt against the absconding driver of the truck since Thursday.

“The driver is still at large but we have found the truck that was used for transporting militants had a fake registration number,” said SDPO Nagrota, Propkar Singh.

Sources in police said, “The security agencies have been examining the CCTV footage from different locations on the highway. The investigating agencies have been working in coordination with Kashmir-based security personnel.”

Even as the hunt has been started to nab the absconding truck driver, and establish identity of the truck owner, Police along with paramilitary forces strengthened checking of vehicles all along the Srinagar-Jammu and Jammu-Pathankot highway starting from Lakhanpur.

“All the Kashmir-bound vehicles and trucks are especially being checked. Special nakas have been established in Lakhanpur, Kathua, and other parts of Samba. The patrolling has also been enhanced in border areas with the border police and paramilitary forces and involvement of civilians,” source in Police said.

Meanwhile, of the 13 entry points in Kathua district, only two – Atal Setu and Lakhanpur have been opened and 11 other entries have been closed.

“There is no chance of entry without checking. We have established additional nakas on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and launched massive checking,” a senior official said.

Four heavily armed militants were killed in a gunfight at Ban Nagrota on November 19 morning and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.