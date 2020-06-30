Hike in petrol, diesel prices attack on people by BJP: JKPM

Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) member Er Rydham Singh on Tuesday expressed anguish over the constant increase in petrol and diesel prices.

In a statement, Singh said the rise in petrol price was an attack on the people of the country by the BJP. “When BJP came to power in 2014, the price of crude was $108 per barrel. On April 2, 2018, it had fallen to $76 per barrel, a fall of 30%, ” Singh said. “On that basis, the price of petrol should now be Rs 45 per litre, and diesel Rs 40 per litre. But the government has increased the excise duty 12 times so far. The BJP government over the rising fuel prices across the country.”

Singh lamented that the petrol and diesel prices were being increased daily when the entire country was hit by COVID19 pandemic, and people were in crisis due to the lockdown.