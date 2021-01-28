Himayat inks MoUs with leading Multi-National Companies for placement of trained candidates

The Himayat Mission Management Unit (HMMU) today signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with as many leading companies at Panchayat Bhawan Jammu for placement and industrial tie-ups.

The MoU between HMMU and Multi-National Companies like Sodexo India Services Pvt Ltd, ISS Facility Services India Pvt Ltd and ISS SDB Security Services Pvt Ltd was signed in presence of Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kapil Sharma, Vice President and Head HR Operations of ISS and Sodexo respectively.

Sodexo is a leading company offering a bouquet of services to Corporates, Health Care Institutions and Universities while ISS is one of the world’s leading workplace services companies operating in over 74 countries and is a significant player in Facility Management and Professional Services industry in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary said, “The objective of these MoUs is to create more opportunities of employment for the youth of J&K who are undergoing training or have completed their training under Himayat. These two leading companies will help the PIAs to understand the requirements and demands of the Corporate sector.” She also stated that these companies have committed to secure placement of as many as 30000 candidates trained under Himayat.

Earlier, Secretary chaired a meeting to review the performance of 13 Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) of HMMU. She directed the implementing agencies to speed up the training and placement of youth enrolled under Himayat programme. She asked the PIAs to devise a strategy for timely achievement of targets. She stressed that PIAs should reach out to youth of J&K for providing them employment opportunities and career in the private sector.