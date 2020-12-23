Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Samba,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:43 PM

Hina Bhat inspects beekeeping cluster at Samba

GK News Network
Samba,
UPDATED: December 23, 2020, 11:43 PM

Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr. Hina Bhat today visited the Common Facility Centre of Honey Beekeeping cluster Samba.

She inspected the ongoing construction work of the Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Beekeeping KVIB Cluster Samba. The project has been financed under the SFURTI scheme of the Government of India MSME, which is being implemented by KVIB.

The CFC will be equipped with modern machines and help the Beekeepers in upgrading the quality of honey production, increase their income, market expansion and exploration & Technical dissemination of allied bee products.

