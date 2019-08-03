Jammu, Today's Paper
Sumit Bhargav
Poonch,
UPDATED: August 4, 2019, 1:50 AM

Hindus orgs to suspend Budha Amarnath Yatra

File pic

A day after the government issued a security advisory for Amarnath Yatris and tourists, Hindus organization here Saturday decided to suspend the annual Baba Buddha AmarnathYatra as well.

After meeting the District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav, chairperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Poonch, Nishu Gupta said that the decision to suspend the Yatra was taken by the central body of the organization.

“We will adhere to the decision of our central body which been taken keeping in view the present circumstances,” Gupta said, adding that the same has been communicated to District Magistrate of the town.

Gupta said that the yatra will start after improvement in the security situation.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav, however said that officially no decision has been taken to stop the Yatra.

It is important to mention here that the annual Baba Buddha Amaranth yatra is scheduled to start on August 6 and conclude on August 15.

