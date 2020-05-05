Hizb militant arrested in Doda: IGP Jammu

Security forces on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a militant associated with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

The police identified the arrested militant as Tanveer Ahmed of Tantana village of Doda district.

A police official said based on the information, a joint team of army’s Rashtriya Rifles CRPF, and Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police launched the search operations in the area.

During the searches, the militant was nabbed and a pistol and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession, said IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

Singh said the arrested militant disclosed that he was associated with Hizb militant, Haroon who was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Doda in January this year.

“Presently, two militants namely Tahir, resident of Pulwama, and Masood, resident of Doda are active in the Doda district,” said the IGP.

He said four Hizb militants, Jahangir Saroori, Tahir, Masood and Riaz Ahmed were active in Doda-Kishtwar.

“They are trying to revive militancy, but there are no signs visible yet in Chenab,” the IGP said.

Security forces have launched massive hunt in Kishtwar, and its hilly areas to arrest the militants active in the hilly district after the targeted killings of two brothers associated with BJP, RSS leader and his Personal Security Officer.