H&ME Department orders transfer of doctors

The Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) Monday ordered transfer and posting of doctors.

As per the order, Incharge Consultant Radiology, Dr Shikha Malhotra has been transferred and posted at Sub District Hospital, Akhnoor.

Incharge Consultant Radiology Dr Anu Mahajan has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Kathua on the standard terms of deputation.

Consultant Anesthesia Dr Jameel Hussain has been transferred and posted at EH Banihal.

Consultant Anesthesia Dr Shabir Hussain has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Doda on deputation.

DMRD Medical Officer Dr Arjun Singh has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Doda on deputation.

MD Anesthesia Dr Naied Akhter has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Rajouri on deputation.

Medical Officer Dr Simmi Verma has been transferred and posted at Government Medical College, Jammu on deputation.

Medical Officer Dr Zulfiqar Nabi Sofi has been transferred and posted as Incharge BMO Sopore.

Medical Officer Dr Adil Kangoo has been transferred and posted as Medical Officer, CHE Chandoosa.

Consultant Surgeon Dr Shahid Anjum Awan has been posted at District Hospital Reasi.

Medical Officer Dr Amit Kumar has been transferred to Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gangyal, Jammu.

Medical Officer Dr Rajinder Kumar has been transferred as Incharge DHO Ramban.

Medical Officer Dr Sajjad Rashid Mirza has been transferred to GMC Rajouri on deputation.

Medical Officer Dr Gitanjali Kapoor has been transferred to CHC Jourian and Medical Officer Dr Aakash Jerath has been transferred to GMC Jammu on deputation.