H&ME deptt appoints 12 lecturers in GMC Srinagar, Jammu

Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) today appointed 12 candidates as lecturers in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar.

As per the order, the Health and Medical Education Department based on the recommendation of J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the temporary appointment of DrPalaviMahajan, daughter of Ravi Kumar Gupta, resident of 154, A/D Green Belt, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu as lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry in Government Medical College, Jammu in the pay level –9 (52700-166700) under Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (condition of service, pay and allowances).

Meanwhile, 4 more candidates namely AzherMushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai, resident of QaziMohalla, Bungam, Rajpora, ManmeetKour, daughter of Kulbir Singh, resident of 6 ApnaVihar, Kunjwani, MosinMushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Kutay, resident of 92 ManzgamDamhal, Hanjipora, and RefutArahBanoo, daughter of Abdul Jabbar Lone, resident of 1 KhandyalGurez.

Besides, 7 more candidates namely Anumodan Gupta, son of SK Gupta, resident of TalabTillo, Sanjana Sharma, daughter of TR Raina, resident of village Hambal, Doda, Mousin Mustafa Batt, son of Ghulam Mustafa Batt, resident of Gandoh, Bhalessa, and PoojaBharti, daughter of Nand Kishore, resident of JandroreChowki, Ramnagar (Udhampur) has been appointed by the Health and Medical Education Department at the GMC Jammu as lecturer in the department of Paediatrics.

Amber Bashir, son of Abdul Bashir, resident of Peer Bagh, Hyderpora, Suhail Ahmed Naik, son of Mohammed MaqboolNaik resident of Kashmir Naik Colony, Shopian and MubashirHussan Shah, son of Ghulam Hassan Shah, resident of Peer Mohalla, Duroo, Sopore have also been appointed as lecturers in the Department of Paediatrics in the Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The candidates shall report to Principal, GMC, Jammu/Srinagar for joining within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of appointment orders.