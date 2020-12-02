H&ME Deptt constitutes panel to work out pay scale of GMCs' posts in J&K

Health and Medical Education Department Wednesday constituted a committee to work-out the actual pay scales of posts in the new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) of J&K.

In supersession of the government order No 831-HME of 2019 dated September 18, 2019 read with government order No 16-HME of 2019 dated November 28, 2019, the Health and Medical Education Department accorded sanction to the constitution of a committee.

The committee consisting of Director Finance Muhammad Rafiq; Additional Secretary GhulamNabiBhat; Under Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Lone and Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Farooq – all from the Health and Medical Education department – would complete the exercise within two weeks enabling reference of a well-conceived proposal to the Finance department.