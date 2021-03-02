Jammu, Today's Paper
March 3, 2021

H&ME Deptt releases selection list of 210 Medical Officers

March 3, 2021
Health and Medical Education Department Tuesday issued a selection list of 210 candidates for the post of Medical Officers (Allopathic) in the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

“Sanction has been accorded to the operation of wait list of Medical Officers against the vacancies accrued due to the cancellation of appointments of Medical Officers (appointees) by the Health and Medical Education Department for their non-joining,” says an official quoting an order.

The department also issued the orders of their posting in different health institutions.

The order reads that the temporary appointment of 210 candidates had been made from among the waiting list provided by the J&K Public Service Commission as Medical Officers in J&K Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service in the pay scale of Level-9 (Rs 52700-166700) along with their posts.

“The appointees would not be allowed to continue with Post Graduation, tenures of senior residency, junior residency, registrarship, demonstratorship, tutorship and fellowship and will have only one choice either to opt for appointment or opt-out and go for such higher studies and training course in which case candidates from the waiting list would be considered for appointment,” the officer said quoting the order.

Earlier, the Health and Medical Education Department had referred atleast 900 vacancies of Medical Officers including Reserves (training and deputation) of J&K Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service for selection purpose to J&K Public Service Commission.

Accordingly, the recruitment process was completed in the shortest period with a motive to neutralise the crisis of non-availability of doctors in peripheral and far-flung health institutions of J&K.

With the non-joining of the selected candidates, the vacancies were created and these candidates from the waiting list were selected.

