Hoisting tricolour gives sense of security: Ashwani Chrungoo

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback Ashwani Chrungoo Thursday said that hoisting tricolor in was giving a sense of security not insecurity.

Reacting to the statement of Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti that “The administration’s directions to hoist the trocolour on all government buildings in J&K reflects a sense of insecurity as no such order has been issued anywhere else in the country”, Chrungoo said, “Mehbooba Mufti ought to know that the instructions issued by the government of J&K in this connection are already in vogue in all other parts of the country, and that the other states and union territories don’t need any sort of such instructions. She has developed a typical type of ‘flag syndrome’ in her mind which reflects her priorities and concerns.”