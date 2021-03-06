Hold dialogue with stakeholders: Tarigami

CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami Saturday said that the summoning of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was another glaring example how the BJP government at New Delhi was trying to “muzzle the voices of dissent” by using probe agencies against political opponents.

A statement of CPI (M) issued here quoted Tarigami as saying that this was nothing but “political vendetta” and part of “vindictive politics” practiced by the government to “kill dissent and disagreement” and to “silence the genuine demand” for the reversal of “unilateral” and “unconstitutional” decisions of 5th August 2019.

“The BJP government must realise the dangers of witch-hunting and intimidation and desist from vindictive designs. Instead it should hold dialogue with the stakeholders and restore special status which remains the only option to address the deepening uncertainty in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh,” he said.