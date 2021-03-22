Holy Quran's Tafseer in Gojri language, release on April 3

Tafseer Quran in Gojri language by Mufti Nazir would be released on April 3 in Jammu, Chairman JamaatAitqaad International FarooqRenzu said Monday.

A statement of Renzu issued here said that Mufti Nazir, who is based in Sidhra, Jammu, informed him over phone that the explanation of the Holy Quran in Gojri language would be released on April in Jammu. It said Mufti Nazir has invited Mufti AzamNasir-ul-Islam, Chairman Muslim Personal Board, distinguished scholars, Ulemas and Renzu to attend the event.

The statement said that Renzu felicitated Mufti Nazir and said that this contribution had enriched Gojri language forever.

It said that the release function of this Mufti Nazir’sTafseer of the Holy Quran would be organised by Kashmir Society International and JamaatAitqaad international.