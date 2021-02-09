Home Deptt notifies rules for selection of Prosecuting Officers by JKPSC

The Home Department Tuesday notified the rules to conduct competitive examination for the selection of Prosecuting Officers by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

“SO-41 – in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (f) of Rule 2 read with clause (4) of Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules, 2020, the government hereby make the following rules for the conduct of Competitive Examination for selection of Prosecuting Officers by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Commission,” the notification issued by the Home Department, J&K government reads.

These rules would be called the Jammu and Kashmir Competitive Examination (Prosecution) Rules, 2021 which would apply for direct recruitment against the posts of Prosecuting Officers in J&K Prosecution Service and would come into force from the date these (rules) are published in the Government gazette,” the notification reads.

It states that the examination would be conducted by the commission in accordance with the provisions of J&K Public Service Commission (Conduct of Examination) Rules, 2005, as amended from time-to-time.

The condition of eligibility to compete in the examination is that a candidate must be domicile of Jammu and Kashmir, have attained the age of 21-years but not attained the age of 40-years as on January 1 of the year in which notification inviting application is issued by the commission.

“Provided that the upper age limit shall be 43-years, in case of candidate belonging to various reserved categories, as defined in the reservation rules applicable at the relevant point in time. Provided the upper age limit for persons with benchmark disability shall be 42-years, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Laws of a university established by the law in the country,” the notification reads.

The decision of the commission regarding the eligibility or otherwise of candidate for admission to the examination would be final.

Their admission at all stages of examination for which they are admitted by the commission – the preliminary examination, main examination and personality test (interview) – would be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed edibility conditions, the notification states.