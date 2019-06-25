Hurriyat deserves kudos in case it shuns separatism: Chrungoo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo on Tuesday said that the Hurriyat Conference deserves kudos in case they have decided to shun “separatism and sympathy for the militants.”

Addressing the party leaders at Kathua, Chrungoo said that this step of separatists indeed is going to prove as the change of heart. “If Hurriyat and other such elements want peace to get established in Kashmir, they need to support the government’s policy to finish militancy and militant infrastructure on the soil of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the BJP leader.

Chrungoo maintained that it will be a milestone if Hurriyat takes a clue and impresses upon the religious, social and civil society leadership to persuade the militants in Kashmir to stop violence.

“It will be yeomans service to bring back the society in Kashmir from acute radicalisation and retrograde life dictums, customs, dress, style and thinking,” he said.

He said that the policy of the government remains that “violence and talks do not go together” and that “there will be zero tolerance against militancy and corruption”.

Also Read | BJP for reopening 'pending' cases against Hurriyat leaders

Simultaneously, he said the government has been always open to talks with those who have total faith in the Indian constitution and who believe in the unity and integrity of India.

“Hurriyat needs to go ahead and use its good offices to persuade Pakistan to vacate those parts of Jammu & Kashmir state which are under its control. This will surely bring a change in the mindset of those who have developed a taste to live in the dreams of 1947 having no regard for changing political realities of the current era,” said Chrungoo.

He said that “separatists should condemn excesses against all minorities in Jammu and Kashmir who suffered due to militancy during the last three decades.”

Also Read | KPs set 'martyrs' memorial in Jammu

Chrungoo said that BJP is committed to implement its promises as made in the Sankalp-Patra in the next five years. Political initiatives like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, delimitation and reversion of Assembly tenure to five years are issues of ideological commitment and right decision will be taken at the right time.