IAC to strengthen arbitration ecosystem in J&K: CJ Gita Mittal

Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Common High Court of Jammu &Kamir and Ladakh, today inaugurated the Jammu Centre of the Jammu &Kamir International Arbitration Centre here at the ADR Building, District Court Complex, Jammu.

Also present on the occasion were Justice RajeBindal, Judge Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Justice Sindhuarma, Chairperson JKIAC; Justice RajneOswal, Member JKIAC; Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Justice Puneet Gupta, Judge Common High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Member JKIAC; Members of Committee for JKIAC D.C. Raina, Advocate General; Vial arma, ASGI, Jammu; aleenKabra, Home Secretary, Govt of J&K; AchalSethi, Law Secretary, Jawed Ahmed, Registrar General, High Court of J&K, Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Judge, Jammu; Rajiv Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; M.K. arma, Member Secretary Jammu &Kamir State Legal Services Authority; ahzadAzeem, Registrar IT; Sonia Gupta, Registrar Judicial; MasaratRoohi, Registrar Rules; Arvindarma, Joint Registrar Protocol; Ms Swati Gupta, Addl. Coordinator, JKIAC; Ume arma, Joint Registrar Inspection and Judicial Officers of District Jammu.

The Jammu and Kamir International Arbitration Centre (JKIAC) was set up pursuant to the approval accorded by the High Court with Wings at Srinagar and Jammu for facilitating the objective of dispute resolution by the process of arbitration.

It was also approved that the Centre at Srinagar will be set up in one of the buildings in the Old Sadder Court Complex, LalChowk Srinagar and till the identified building at Srinagar is renovated and a suitable building was identified at Jammu. And to start with, the Centre at Srinagar and Jammu will be set up in the buildings of Mediation Centre at Jammu and Srinagar.

The Srinagar Wing of JKIAC was inaugurated on 28th October, 2020 by riManoj Sinha, Honble Lt. Governor of Union Territory of J&K.

The Centre has been set up with the aim of having a robust and credible arbitral institution for developing, supporting and strengthening the domestic and international arbitration ecosystem in Jammu &Kamir.

Both the wings of the Centre offer facilities of Conference rooms with adequate seating capacity, Arbitration rooms, Legal assistance by dedicated team of lawyers, facility for record of proceedings and deposition of witnesses.

The Centre has an illustrious panel of arbitrators consisting of eminent legal personalities including retired Chief Justices of India, retired Judges of Supreme Court, all retired Chief Justices and Judges of High Court of Jammu &Kamir and Ladakh, Lawyers, former judicial officers, Chartered Accountants, Bureaucrats, Engineers, Architects, Professors etc.