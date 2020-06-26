IGP Jammu launches website for fight drug abuse

On the eve of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh on Friday launched an online portal as an initiative for reporting drug abuse and to spread awareness about the catastrophic effects of the drugs.

A statement said the portal https://drugsfreejammu.nic.net.in has feature for online reporting and information related to drug abuse, sale and usage of narcotic drugs.

The DIG JKS Range, Bhim Sen Tuti and SSP Jammu, Shridhar Patil was present on the occasion.

The statement said the main features of the portal were online initiative to make Jammu drugs free, online platform for people to report various offence and information related to drugs and drug abuse.

The statement said people can also report shipment/ transportation of drugs, storage of drugs, usage, sale and promotion of drugs.

The statement said the platform also provides users with information regarding harmful effects of drugs.

“The special feature of the platform is identity of person giving information is kept confidential in all the process,” said the statement.