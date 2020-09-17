IGP Jammu reviews security ahead of Panchayat bypolls

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh Thursday reviewed security arrangements ahead of the upcoming Panchayat bypolls.

The IGP reviewed security through video-conference with Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) and District SPs. The meeting discussed various issues including security arrangements for the polls, “inputs regarding attempts to revive militancy in Jammu” and COVID19 situation, said an official.

He said the measures to strengthen the intelligence network, prevention of infiltration and prevention of smuggling of weapons from across the border was also discussed during the meeting. The IGP directed the district SPs to closely monitor the investigation of militancy-related cases so that the challans are produced in the courts in a time bound manner.

He also appreciated the efforts of SSP Rajouri and SSP Poonch in their efforts regarding seizure of large quantity of narcotics, said the official. Besides, he said, the efforts of SSP Samba and SSP Poonch were lauded with regard to the recent seizure of arms and ammunition. Meanwhile, two special teams were constituted to suggest ways and means to improve functioning of police and effectiveness of nakas, said the official.

On the issue of general policing matters, the official said emphasis was given on COVID19 management, prevention of illegal mining, speedy redressal of grievances and developing a database of criminals in order to formulate a cohesive strategy to deal with them.