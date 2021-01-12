IGP Jammu reviews security situation in Reasi

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Jammu Mukesh Singh today visited Mahore Sub-Division in district Reasi to review the security situation of the area.

He was accompanied by SSP Reasi, Rashmi Wazir and Additional SP Reasi Surjeet Kumar. During his visit IGP Jammu took a joint security review meeting in which officers from army, intelligence and police participated. Discussion was held on the recent militancy module busted in the area by the Police and the army in the past few weeks and guidelines were provided regarding further investigation of the case.

He also conducted a public meeting and listened to the public grievances. He also requested them to help the security forces in maintaining peace in the area.

SSP Reasi gave a powerpoint presentation and briefed about the current security scenario of the area. The IGP also interacted with NOKs of slain policemen and distributed sewing machines among them and also listened to their grievances.