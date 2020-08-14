IGP Kashmir promotes 2041 officials

On the eve of I-Day-2020, IGP Kashmir promoted 2041 officials to their next ranks on Friday.

In a statement issued, police said that based on the recommendation made by departmental promotion committee (DPC) which comprised of Atul Kumar Goel DIG SKR Anantnag, Javid Hassan Bhat-SSP SO to IGP Kashmir, Mohammad Saleem Mir Sr. P.O ZPHQ Kashmir, Peerzada Reyaz Ahmad A.O ZPHQ Kashmir and Manzoor Ahmad-SI I/C Estt. ZPHQ (K) under the Chairmanship of IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, promotion of 642 Head Constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 1096 Selection Grade Constables to Head Constables and 303 Constables to the rank of Selection Grade Constables of Executive Wing J&K Police having lien and seniority with Kashmir Zone was ordered today.

IGP Kashmir has felicitated these promoted officials and their families, besides, expressed hope that these newly promoted officials will continue to work with more zeal and dedication in future for the interests of general public and maintenance of peace and tranquility in the Union Territory of J&K.