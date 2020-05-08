IGP reviews security situation in Jammu

A senior officer on Friday impressed upon district police chiefs to keep a close watch over the activities of surrendered, released militants and over ground workers (OGWs) while focussing on anti-militancy operations especially in areas of Jammu region connected with Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh gave these directives during a high-level meeting that he chaired with range deputy inspectors generals (DIGs) and district SSPs of Jammu through video conference to take stock of measures to contain spread of COVID19 and other important issues of Jammu, a police spokesman said.

In view of the recent killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, during an encounter in Pulwama district, a detailed briefing was given to the district SSPs especially of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts to maintain close vigil over the activities of surrendered, released militants, OGWs and returnees from Pakistan, the spokesman said.

The police personnel were also briefed on keeping focus on anti-militancy operations, especially in the areas connected with Kashmir, for ensuring that “anti-national elements” do not sneak into Jammu and indulge in any sabotage, he said.

The district SSPs discussed various issues regarding civil administration, including lodging migrant labourers near industries at Samba and Bari Brahmana to make sure that industrial activity does not suffer, issue of migrant workers yearning to head back to their native places and the fact that a large number from outside have already reached Jammu, the spokesman said.

Also, the issue of a large number of communal posts on social media from all communities having potential to disturb peace was also raised, the spokesman said.

The IGP asked officers to provide adequate help to the civil administration so that persons coming from Kashmir and outside the Union territory were screened and quarantined.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the DIGs and SSPs of Jammu with regard to measures being taken to prevent spread of coronavirus in their respective districts. Besides, a detailed analysis of arrangements for movement of stranded labourers and students as well as essential commodities from other states to the UT was also discussed, he said.