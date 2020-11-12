Ikk Juth Jammu announces to contest DDC polls

Ikk Juth Jammu has decided to field candidates for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in all 10 districts of the Jammu.

The organisation, known for making controversial statements, has decided to field candidates against the BJP, claiming the later has “betrayed” Jammu.

“BJP has betrayed people of Jammu and because of their leadership they have given Jammu second role, while lead role in J&K is being played by Kashmiri leaders,” said Chairman, Ikk Juth Jammu, Ankur Sharma.

Sharma said they will make official announcement about their decision and reasons for contesting the polls from all 10 districts of Jammu.

He said the organisation was in contact with many social, business and industrial organisations who have come in support of Ikk Juth Jammu.

“We are against BJP because their solution to Kashmir problem is handing over half of Jammu and entire Kashmir to Pakistan over a period of time,” said Sharma. He said they will fight for separate statehood for Jammu.