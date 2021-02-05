Implementation Lieutenant Governor's directions | Nitishwar reviews progress of departments, digitisation initiatives

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today conducted a meeting to assess the progress being made on the implementation of directions of Lieutenant Governor’s review meetings.

The meeting was a follow-up of similar meetings held during the last fifteen days.

Administrative Secretaries and representatives from various departments participated in the meeting and shared the status of progress made so far by their respective departments.

Among various issues discussed, the Principal Secretary took stock of the registration process under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and called for registration of all the potential beneficiaries by the next couple of months.

The Principal Secretary also suggested for exploring possibilities for establishing a centralised online management system for medical staff and medicines which could help streamline the medical facilities in the UT.

Discussing progress on the works by the Power Development Department, the Principal Secretary observed that the UT administration is closely monitoring the progress on Central schemes in the sector. The Industries & Commerce department was directed to expedite work on land identification for IT and Logistics parks in Jammu.

Representatives from the Social Welfare Department were directed to schedule organising artificial-limb camps in every district of the Union Territory subject to weather conditions.

Progress on works of other departments including Home, Horticulture, Public Works Department, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Labour, Revenue, Cooperatives, Skill Development and Housing was also presented to the Principal Secretary.