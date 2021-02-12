Implementation of Lieutenant Governor's directions|Nitishwar Kumar seeks status of digitization initiatives in J&K

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a meeting to assess the progress being made on the implementation of directions of Lieutenant Governor. The meeting was a follow-up of the previous meetings being held every Friday.

In the first half of the meeting, Deputy Commissioners from all districts shared details of the digitization initiatives of their respective districts.

The Principal Secretary took stock of e-office and other digital initiatives being taken by District Administrations. He was informed that the progress on these digital services is going on as scheduled and most of these web and app based services would be ready for launch by the first week of March. Under the mission, apps like Hoshiyaar, Madadgaar, LokMittar, BhoomiSuraksha, e-Suvidha, e-Darbar and many others would provide swift delivery of public services to the public.

Necessary directions regarding timely updation of district websites and introducing a uniform standard in uploading public information on these websites were passed on to the Deputy Commissioners. The DCs were also directed to update telephone directories available on these sites. It is pertinent to mention that the Lt Governor would be monitoring all districts and reading analytical data through a web based dashboard in near future.