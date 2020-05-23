In 10 days, 3,300 J&K residents evacuated from Maharashtra

Around 3,300 J&K residents, including 1200 students who were stranded in various parts of Maharashtra have been evacuated in four Shramik special trains during the past 10 days.

This is the highest number of the trains deployed in any single state for the evacuation of J&K residents.

Around 600 stranded persons from J&K including 200 students, left for Udhampur railway station (J&K) from Bandra Terminus, Mumbai this evening in the 4th and last special train.

The train carried the J&K residents, who were mostly stranded in two key districts of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban.

These stranded persons included patients, traders, handicraft vendors, labourers and employees from banks, private sector and the government.

There are also residents from Ladakh on this train who were stranded in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

Around 30 CA patients from J&K and their attendants were stranded in Mumbai since the country-wide lockdown was announced by the government in the last week of March. Almost all of them have been evacuated except a couple of such patients who are staying back for treatment.

Pertinently, around 700 J&K residents, including 100 students, left for Udhampur from Thane railway station in Navi Mumbai by the train on 22 May.

The train carried J&K residents who were stranded in Navi Mumbai, Raigad and other adjoining districts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, around 1,000 J&K residents, including 500 students were evacuated from Pune by the train on 19 May while another 1,000 residents, including 400 students, were evacuated from Nagpur on May 14.

The total number of J&K residents evacuated till date from Maharashtra has touched 3,300, including 1,200 students.

Pertinently, during the extended lockdown of almost 2 months, the stranded persons, mostly labourers, were constantly reached-out through respective district administrations and some local NGOs in Maharashtra to ensure adequate provision of food, rations and other basic amenities to them.

A statement said a number of officers/non-officials went out of way in reaching out to the stranded people in their respective areas to facilitate their hassle-free evacuation. These officers included Dr Nitin Kareer, State Nodal Officer Maharashtra; Bishwanath Sinha, Principal Secretary, SC/ST Development, State Nodal Officer, Kerala; Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisonal Commissioner, Nagpur; Tariq Thomas, Special Secretary, Home, Goa; Rajiv Nivatkar, District Collector, Mumbai City; Navalkishore, District Collector, Pune; Rajesh Narvekar, District Collector, Thane; RevatiGaikar, Deputy Collector, MSRDC, Navi Mumbai; Hemat Nikam, Deputy Collector, Kolhapur; Yogesh, Deputy Collector, Nagpur; Neeta Shinde, Deputy Collector, Pune; Priyanka Pawar, Deputy Collector, Chandrapur; Yogesh Gotarkar, Deputy Collector, Yavatmal; Sandip Karnik, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mumbai; Prashant Kadam, DCP (Protection) Mumbai Police; AasifUmar Abdullah (Student based in Delhi); Sanjay Nehar, Sarhad, Pune;

Nidhi Dogra, Patron, Dogra Samaj Trust, Mumbai; Krishna Pandit, Dogra Samaj Trust, Mumbai; Chayanika Shah, Social Activist, Mumbai; Vivek Tankha, MP Rajya Sabha and Indervansh Singh Chadha, Jalandhar.