In joint statement, NC leaders condemns Governor Satya Pal Malik's remarks

National Conference has strongly condemned the recent statement of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.

The party said his remarks are unconstitutional and cast a shadow on the credibility, independence and neutrality of the high office of the Governor.

The party leaders reminded the Governor that he holds a constitutional position by virtue of which he is the custodian of the Constitution of the state and the country.

National Conference has always maintained the respect and dignity for the high office of the Governor unless the person holding it has created an environment which is against the tenants of democracy and democratic norms and principles, a joint statement said.

In the statement, the party leaders said that it is nobody’s case to protect the corrupt and cover up the malpractices committed by anyone. “However unsubstantiated, unfounded comments to vilify the reputation of any and every politician, public servant and government employee is unwarranted and coming from the Governor himself is highly condemnable,” read the statement.

National Conference leaders took strong exception to some “intemperate” remarks made against the Vice President of the Party, Omar Abdullah by the Governor.

“They said that Mr Omar Abdullah has enjoyed a well-regarded political career He has been Member of Parliament thrice, Union Minister with Prime Minister Vajpayee for three years, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for six years and is a leader of premier political party of Jammu and Kashmir. Any attempt to sully his image, his reputation and his stature will be strongly taken on by the party and its cadre.”

The joint statement was signed by General secretary Mr. Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mr. Mohammad Akbar Lone, Justice (retd) Husnain Masoodi, Mr. Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mr. Abdul Rahim Rather, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Mr. Surjeet Singh Slathia, Mr. Ajay Sadhotra, Mr. Mian Ataf Ahmed, Mr. Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mr. Peerzada Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Mr. Mubarak Gul, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Mr. Devender Singh Rana , Mr. Nasir Aslam Wani, Ms. Shamima Firdous , Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta, Mr. Mushtaq Bukhari , Ms. Sakina Ittoo, Mr. Mir Saifullah, Mr. Irfan Ahmad Shah, Mr. Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, Mr. Rachpal Singh, Mr. Javid Rana, Mr. Abdul Ganie Malik, Dr. Mohammad Shafi, Ms. Bimla Luthra , Mrs. Sabia Qadri , Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Mr. Ali Mohammad Dar, Mr. Shabir Ahmed Kulay , Mr. Altaf Ahmed Kaloo, Mr. Nazir Ahmed Malik , Mohd Khalid Bandh, Syed Basharat Bukhari , Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ab Majeed Larmi, Dr. Kamal Arora, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone , Aga syed Mahmood, Ajaz Jan, Salman Sagar, Imran Nabi Dar, S. Harbans Singh, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad , Khalid Najeeb Suhrawardy, Brij Mohan Sharma , Ram Paul , Thakur Kashmir Singh , Rahim Daad, Vijay Bakaya, Deepender Kour, Haji Mohd. Hussain , Master Noor Hussain , S.Tarlochan Singh Wazir , Ikhlaq Khan, Mohd Iqbal Bhat, BR Kundal, Syed Asgar Ali and others.