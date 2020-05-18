Incharge DySPs shifted to Ladakh UT

Home Department today placed services of Incharge Deputy Superintendents of Police at the disposal of administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

As per the order, ChimbaSamstan and Mohammed Baqir have been transferred and their services have been placed at the disposal of the UT Ladakh administration, on deputation basis.

Consequent upon their transfer, SyeedPeerzadaMujahid-ul-Haq, (JKPS:2012), Deputy Superintendent (Headquarters), Kargil has been recalled and directed to report in PHQ, for further posting.