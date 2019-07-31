Inclement weather: Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended till 4th August

Also Read | Day 7: Landslides suspend Yatra

Authorities on Wednesday said that the Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended till 4th August in view of inclement weather prediction.

Also Read | Traffic resumes on highway

“India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for next few days all over Jammu and Kashmir, which may cause landslides and shooting stones on highway between Jammu and Srinagar, particularly in the stretch between Ramban and Banihal, which is highly vulnerable to landslides and shooting stone,” said an official.

Also Read | Amarnath yatra resumes from Jammu and Pahalgam, remains suspended from Baltal

He said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery and slashy due to heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in next couple of days in view of weather advisory issued by IMD.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, Yatra will remain suspended till 4th August, 2019.”