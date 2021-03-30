Incorporate happiness in academic curriculum of students: Union Edu Minister

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Tuesday said incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum of students was a crucial step towards empowering the nation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating ‘Anandam – The Center for Happiness’ at IIM Jammu through virtual mode, Nishank congratulated IIM Jammu for the new venture and said that the Center for Happiness aligns with NEP-2020 and aims to achieve the holistic well-being for all.

He said that this step would take the education system to the new heights, similar to the times of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha called upon the young generation to find the inner joy and focus on ‘balanced life’ through meditation and yoga to meet the modern day challenges.

Highlighting the significance of ‘Anandam- The Center for Happiness’, the Lt Governor said that the new center emphasizes on holistic well-being of students, just like the Center for Meditation.

Terming self-revelation as an integral part of Gurukul education tradition, LG Sinha said that centers like Anandam had worldwide paved the way for education to become a vibrant force and to know oneself. He said that the IIM Management students in Jammu would also be able to experience the same.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making untiring efforts in bringing a balance in education and professional life, in the routines of students and professionals through yoga and ‘Fit India Movement’.

Speaking on the importance of happiness in a nation’s development, LG Sinha made a special mention of Bhutan where the growth is measured as Gross National Happiness (GNH) rather than GDP.

Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also spoke on the occasion and provided his idea of happiness.

Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, D Milind Kamble, Director, IIM Jammu, Prof B S Sahay also attended the inaugural ceremony.