Incorporate legal framework under new national edu policy: Secy HED

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Talat Parvez Rohella Thursday emphasized on incorporating legal framework under new national education policy, research outputs and learning outcome in higher education institutions in J&K.

He expressed these views in a meeting held through video conference with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team to discuss the publication of first Analysis of Accreditation Report for Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Institutions.

The Commissioner Secretary deliberated in depth upon each chapter and assured full support to the peer team for early publication of the report.

The NAAC accreditation of the HEIs is mandatory for availing funds under RUSA- a flagship program of MHRD, Government of India for improving Education Quality, Standards and Equity in Higher Education in India.

NAAC has taken initiative to publish the Analysis of Accreditation of different states and last year it selected J&K for publication of its 1st Accreditation Report.