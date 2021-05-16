Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 2:51 AM

Increase COVID testing, vaccination: Chief Secretary

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 2:51 AM
File Photo Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo Mubashir Khan/GK

Reviewing the public health response to COVID-19 amidst the surging coronavirus cases, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Sunday directed ramping up of COVID care facilities and speedy vaccination of target groups.

He also directed the district administrations to utilise full testing quotas for early detection, isolation, and medical treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Trending News
Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Esmoth from Pixabay]

Sindhu Darshan festival postponed in Ladakh

Representational Image

'66.26 lakh families to receive free 5 kg ration per person for May, June'

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

'North End Enterprises supplying oxygen to Govt hospitals, NGOs'

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services [File Photo]

Govt equipped to tackle emergency situation: Director Health

Emphasising the instrumental role of vaccination in checking COVID-induced fatality, the Chief Secretary said that according to an analysis of COVID deaths in J&K, 93 percent of the reported fatalities occurred in unvaccinated people, whereas all fully vaccinated people recovered after hospitalisation.

He directed the concerned to ramp up vaccination centres to the maximum capacities for achieving universal vaccination in 45 years and above age group.

Regarding 18 to 45 years of age group, it was informed that supplies were being reinforced and arrangements be immediately put in place for targeted vaccination of vulnerable population.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Israel is committing war crimes: Amnesty

File Photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of 'uncontainable' crisis as Israel bombards Gaza

At least 181 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 52 children and 31 women, with 1,225 wounded.[File: Twitter/ @bonjoviswift]

Rescuers dig for survivors as Gaza suffers 'most intense' bombing

Representational Image [Source: Logga Wiggler from Pixabay]

Massive protests across North America in solidarity with Palestine

The Chief Secretary said that 49.37 percent fatality was recorded in COVID-19 patients who ignored initial symptoms, delayed taking the test, and reached hospitals in critical conditions at later stages.

Tagged in , ,
Related News