Increase COVID testing, vaccination: Chief Secretary

Reviewing the public health response to COVID-19 amidst the surging coronavirus cases, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Sunday directed ramping up of COVID care facilities and speedy vaccination of target groups.

He also directed the district administrations to utilise full testing quotas for early detection, isolation, and medical treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Emphasising the instrumental role of vaccination in checking COVID-induced fatality, the Chief Secretary said that according to an analysis of COVID deaths in J&K, 93 percent of the reported fatalities occurred in unvaccinated people, whereas all fully vaccinated people recovered after hospitalisation.

He directed the concerned to ramp up vaccination centres to the maximum capacities for achieving universal vaccination in 45 years and above age group.

Regarding 18 to 45 years of age group, it was informed that supplies were being reinforced and arrangements be immediately put in place for targeted vaccination of vulnerable population.

The Chief Secretary said that 49.37 percent fatality was recorded in COVID-19 patients who ignored initial symptoms, delayed taking the test, and reached hospitals in critical conditions at later stages.