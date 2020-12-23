Independent candidate secures win against BJP's ex-cabinet minister

Border constituency of District Development Council (DDC) has witnessed one of the toughest political battles in which a former National Conference leader defeated BJP’s former Cabinet Minister Sham Lal Choudhary with a thin-margin of 11 votes.

Taranjit Singh, the contesting candidate from Suchetgarh DDC constituency as an independent candidate and he won following a thin-vote margin of 11 votes defeating his rival, a senior BJP leader and former Cabinet Minister in PDP-BJP alliance, Sham Lal Choudhary.

Taranjit Singh polled 12969 votes and his rival BJP candidate and Ex-Cabinet Minister Sham Lal Choudhary polled 12958 votes. Singh won with a margin of 11 votes.

He said there was resentment among the farmers against the farmers laws.

“Failure of irrigation system, tube-wells are not working, and canal waters not reaching tail-end fields, new land laws, job insecurity and fear of outsiders getting land or jobs were among the worries of people on the basis of which they have voted me. There was strong resentment among the people against BJP,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He alleged that the result was delayed even after 11 rounds of counting. Earlier, Taranjit Singh and his supporters staged a protest seeking certification of their victory alleging that their result was allegedly being delayed, during late night hours. He was levelling accusations against the officials.