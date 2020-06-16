India-China standoff | No compromise on sovereignty of country: Rana

While terming de-escalation as key to ending India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Tuesday asserted that the integrity and sovereignty of the country cannot be compromised.

“Nation remains first and above politics,” Rana said in response to reports of three soldiers including an officer killed in Galwan in eastern Ladakh.

Rana said the nation of nearly 1.3 billion was united at this hour of hostility on the Line of Actual Control and fully confident over the capabilities and valour of its armed forces.

“The intermittent incursions and skirmishes can’t weaken the resolve of Indians to safeguard their national pride and territorial integrity,” said Rana.

Rana said this was not the time to play politics but an occasion to demonstrate the will of the nation to foil and fight any misadventure against the motherland.

Rana described the reports of conflict at Galwan as “most disturbing and unfortunate.”