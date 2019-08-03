Jammu, Today's Paper
India, Pak exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Indian and Pakistani armies on Saturday exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Balakote area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

As per officials here, cross border firing started at about 8 PM on Saturday after Pakistani army resorted to cross border firing drawing strong retaliation from Indian army and since then heavy exchange of gunfire is going on in the area.

Forward areas of Mendhar including DeriDabsi, Basooni, Sandote, Barooti and others are affected with shelling from the other side, said locals of the area.

There are no immediate reports of any loss of life in firing which was going on when last reports came in.

