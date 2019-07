Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The armies of India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that Pakistan army targeted the Indian positions and the civilian areas at 8 AM in Mankote area of Mendhar.

He said that the Indian army was retaliating effectively and strongly. There was no report of any casualties so far.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came.