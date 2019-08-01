Indian, Chinese armies vow to maintain peace along LAC in Ladakh

Indian and Chinese soldiers held a meeting on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region of J&K on Thursday and vowed to maintain peace in the sector, a defence official said

According to a defence spokesman, the Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) was held on People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Day at Chushul-Moldo and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO)- Ten Wen Den (TWD) meeting points of eastern Ladakh sector.

The Indian delegations were led by Brigadier H S Gill and Colonel S S Lamba while the Chinese delegations were headed by Senior Colonel Cao Guo Sheng and Colonel Shong Chen Lee respectively.

“Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. This continuing interaction between border troops of both nations has created an environment of mutual trust and bonhomie along the border,” the spokesperson added.

The delegation parted amidst “feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC”.

“Both sides also resolved to build on the mutual feeling to uphold the treaties and agreements signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace along the LAC,” he said.