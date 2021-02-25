Indo-Pak border | JMF welcomes decision to observe ceasefire

Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) Thursday termed the silencing of gun on border a tribute to humanity.

In a statement to the press, JMF president Qazi Imran said, “Bloodshed of human beings is no solution. Dialogue is the only way forward. This historical agreement will benefit people on both sides of the border and thus it is a big welcome development.”

Imran appealed to the people of both the countries to contribute in this direction to achieve peace, helping both nations’ young generation to flourish.

JMF general secretary Mohammed Sadiq also urged every section of the society and religious heads to join hands to ensure peace and communal harmony in the Union Territory and the country.

Meanwhile, JMF leadership appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special recruitment drive for J&K youth in central government departments.