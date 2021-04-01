Indo-Pak Thaw | Opportunity building up to resolve issues: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Thursday said that New Delhi and Islamabad had an opportunity to resolve issues.

Addressing a news conference here, Mir while referring to the fostering of India-Pakistan relations in the recent times said, “Suggestions are coming from different quarters and an opportunity is building up to sit together to resolve issues. The BJP government has to show magnanimity and open its heart for the upliftment of the people. It needs to adopt extraordinary ways to bring peace in J&K.”

About the secutiry situation in J&K, Mir said that since year 1990 every Director General of Police (DGP) in his annual statements put the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir at 250.

he said, “We carry ‘Operation All Out’, and ‘Operation Finish Out’, to eliminate the militants but at the end of each year we still hear that 250 militants are active.”

Mir was responding to the statement of DGP Dilbag Singh, who two weeks back put the number of active militants in J&K at 250.

“J&K is an extra-sensitive region and Government of India (GoI) needs to devise a policy of bringing people back to the mainstream,” he said.

Mir said that the GoI condemns attacks on political workers, but that does not mean that the political workers would not be at the same time victimised.

“Time has come when GoI, with all stakeholders will have to take extraordinary steps for the upliftment of the people,” he said.