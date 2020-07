The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday exchanged fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a statement, Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devander Anand said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni areas of Poonch.

“Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms,” he said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.