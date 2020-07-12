Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:17 AM

Indo-Pak troops exchange fire on LoC

File Pic

Armies of India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged gunfire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Army’s Jammu-based spokesman said the ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan army on the LoC in Nowshera sector at 7:30 pm in.

“Pakistan army used both small arms as well as mortars to resort to the firing on the LoC.” said the spokesperson, adding “Our army is replying befittingly.”

Meanwhile, a police official said exchange of firing between both the sides was going on when last reports were received.

