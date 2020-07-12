Indo-Pak troops exchange fire on LoC

Armies of India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged gunfire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Army’s Jammu-based spokesman said the ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan army on the LoC in Nowshera sector at 7:30 pm in.

“Pakistan army used both small arms as well as mortars to resort to the firing on the LoC.” said the spokesperson, adding “Our army is replying befittingly.”

Meanwhile, a police official said exchange of firing between both the sides was going on when last reports were received.