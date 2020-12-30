Industrial reforms will usher new era of growth in J&K: Baseer Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmed Khan, today said that the present dispensation led by Lieutenant Governor is focusing on strengthening industrial infrastructure with better service delivery to make the environment more congenial for industries to grow across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor said this during an interaction meeting with members of Kathua Industries Association.

Responding to issues highlighted by the industrialists of the district, Advisor directed Director Industries to send a team to assess the infrastructure gaps at SICOP areas of Hatli Morh and Govindsar so that needful can be done at the earliest.

Referring to the role of the industrial sector as important in the economy of an area, the Advisor said efforts are being made to have first hand appraisal from all the stakeholders so that Ease of Doing business can be achieved in real terms. He said the objective of meeting all stakeholders was to take necessary feedback so that the concept of Single Window System shall be made practical and workable.