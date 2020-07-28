'Infiltration bid foiled, 1 militant killed'

Security forces have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri’s Nowshera sector by killing one militant, an official said.

The official said five militants were spotted in Samhani Bagsar area which is opposite to Kalal in Nowshera sector.

He said amid engagement with the militants, an explosion took place in the area after one of the infiltrators stepped over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and died on the spot.

“The body of the killed militant was taken along by his four associates who returned to the launch pads,” the official said.