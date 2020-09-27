Infiltration bid foiled in Samba sector: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid by heavily armed militants in Samba sector along the Indo-Pak border during the intervening night of September 26 and 27.

Five heavily armed militants during the night hours tried to enter into Indian territory but were engaged by alert BSF troops, an official spokesperson statement said.

When the militants reached close to the border taking advantage of thick ‘sarkanda’ growth, the BSF troops challenged them but they started firing, he said, adding that Pak Rangers also opened fire across the international border providing cover to the militants.

The firing lasted for 30 minutes, however, the alert BSF personnel compelled them to flee back to Pakistan territory, he said.